An uncommon injury almost completely derailed Davonte Robinson’s football career. The COVID-19 pandemic put him further behind the 8-ball, until it gave him another chance. A four-star recruit from Lexington’s Henry Clay High School, Robinson spurned late advances by Notre Dame to sign with Kentucky. Learning behind Mike Edwards and Darius West, Robinson received his first significant snaps as a nickel and dime cornerback in 2018, earning an above average grade from PFF at 75.5. He was on pace for a breakout 2019 season as the Wildcats’ top safety, but he never made it to training camp.