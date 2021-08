LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! It’s a very seasonal start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and light south winds. It’s actually a beautiful and quite start to this work week! We’re looking at another hot & humid day on tap! Hot and humid conditions will continue this afternoon with heat index values as high as 105 degrees. Air temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to low 100s. Southwest to south winds will stay around 10 to 15mph. Gusts during the afternoon could be as high as the low 20s. Some good news in the forecast is the highest dewpoints (mugginess) will eventually shift eastward today. Not by much but hey, it’s at least something!