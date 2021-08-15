Garbage -- and grace -- in Griffith Park

Griffith Park -- I spy something shiny in the bone-dry ditch. It's an early summer morning and I'm alongside the paved road in Griffith Park near the shady Oak Grove Trail. Candy wrapper. Armed with a long-handled trash grabber, I scan the landscape of brittle bare bushes and piles of dry dirt that slope into the ditch. While I don’t want to create a faux trail, I’m more concerned about finding a route on this steep hillside that won’t propel me face first into a pile of oak leaves.