Hutchinson, KS

City Council to go over 2 projects Tuesday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 8 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will go over two Public Works projects as part of a light agenda on Tuesday. The first is for the asphalt overlay of the law enforcement center parking lot and repairs to the sidewalks around the facility. The bid from Circle C Paving totaled $67,411. The second project is the recoating of the water tower located near the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and Tulane Place. The council will take action on a bid from Insco Industries Inc. for $235,520.

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://hutchpost.com/
