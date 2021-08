August offers the best of both worlds for gardeners nationwide: verdant salad leaves and tomatoes are ripe for the picking, along with early autumn fruit including blackberries, mulberries and plums. One day might offer scorching heat; while another you'll be reaching for the long-forgotten cardigan. Take a look at my guide below for some pointers on what to do in the garden this month. You'll be surprised at how much there is to be done.