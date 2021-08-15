Betty Ann (Bell) Hill, age 83 of Seguin, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Betty was born in Morganton, North Carolina to Ola Pearl (Payne) Arthur Lewis Bell. Betty was an active member of Dewville United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and doting Mawmaw! She was absolutely the best cook ever, making meals and memories for all of her family and friends! Betty adored and enjoyed her plants and flowers as well as her beloved fur babies.