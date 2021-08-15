Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi man confesses to killing after angry phone call ends with mother of 3 dead

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icddA_0bSEFTYU00

One woman is dead and a man is arrested for her murder when a verbal altercation on the phone escalated into a physical fight and deadly shooting.

Devonte M. Jackson, 25, is being held on a murder charge in the shooting of Devoncia Hammett, 25. She was killed near her residence at 206 Country Club Drive in Natchez early Saturday morning around 3:14 a.m.

He turned himself into the Adams County Sheriff’s Office around 9:30 a.m. and gave a full confession to the crime according to a press release. The weapon used in the crime was recovered.

Investigation by the ACSO reveals the couple were in a verbal altercation on the phone before Jackson drove to the residence and got in a physical altercation. This then escalated into a shooting.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the sheriff’s office dispatched the coroner’s office around 5 a.m. She was found on the lawn outside her home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“I’m told she is the mother of three children,” Lee said.

There are no reports of the children being in the home at the time of the shooting.

“May God be with her and this grieving family,” Lee said. “I ask myself all the time. Why do these shootings continue to happen? They are senseless.”

Comments / 17

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
40K+
Followers
3K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
County
Adams County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Natchez, MS
Crime & Safety
Adams County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Acso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
Magnolia State Live

Deputies shoot, kill Mississippi man after he allegedly shot at them

A Mississippi man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Saturday morning after allegedly pulling a gun and firing at deputies. Rankin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an address on Garrett Road in Florence at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators said the suspect Shannon Trevor McKinley, 28,...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Murders of Mississippi couple found dead in freezer 17 years ago still fascinates. Story behind killers featured in television series.

Many people have a fascination with true crime cases, of which Hattiesburg has had its fair share, including that of Roger Gillett and his then-girlfriend Lisa Jo Chamberlin, who killed Gillett’s cousin and girlfriend in 2004. Interest in the case hasn’t faded in the last 17 years. Chamberlin, 49, recently...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

100 pounds of marijuana plants discovered being grown at Mississippi home. 2 arrested each with $1 million bonds.

One million dollar bonds were set for two suspects after a major drug raid in East Mississippi lead to the seizure of approximately 100 pounds of marijuana pants. Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department arrested John Austin Richardson and Dana Lynn Richardson after the couple were discovered growing approximately 50 marijuana plants at a home near the Wayne-Clarke County line.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police make arrest after fatal shooting at apartment complex Saturday

Mississippi police say they have mad an arrest following the fatal shooting at an Oxford apartment complex early Saturday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 21, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Links Apartments for a report of a male who had been shot. A description of a suspect’s vehicle was released soon after. The vehicle was subsequently stopped by the Batesville Police Department and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

$1.1 Million bond set after man already out on bond for North Mississippi crimes arrested in another part of state

A man out on bond on armed robbery and home invasion charges in Oxford has been arrested in connection with a series of auto thefts and auto burglaries hours away in Brandon. News sources in Jackson report that Brandon Police have charged Laquavious Deon Swinney, 19, has been charged with four counts of auto theft, and one count of auto burglary.
Posted by
Magnolia State Live

Alaska search ends after Mississippi hunter’s body found alongside creek

The body of a Vicksburg man who went missing in Alaska was found Sunday, according to a report from the National Park Service. NPS spokesperson Carrie Wittmer said the body of missing hunter David White was found alongside the Jacksina Creek in the northern part of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. Jacksina Creek is about 60 miles west of the Canadian border, and 250 miles northeast of Anchorage, Alaska.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Fellow drivers mourn loss of Mississippi school bus driver who died of COVID-19

A procession of approximately 25 school buses departed the bus terminal on Lynda Lee Drive in Natchez at 10:30 Friday escorted by law enforcement. They made their way past each school in the Natchez Adams School District, Frazier, McLaurin, Susie B. West, Natchez Early College, Freshman Academy, Natchez High School Morgantown and the Braden Administration Building.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Search under way for Mississippi man believed to be lost in Alaska national park

The search continued Saturday for a Vicksburg man reported missing since Aug. 19 in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in Alaska. According to information from the National Park Service, David White, 40, was reported missing after he did not check in by InReach during a hunting trip in the Jacksina/Canyon Creek area of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

Comments / 17

Community Policy