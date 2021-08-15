Cancel
Mariners read most of a Seneca quote, get inspired, crush Blue Jays 9-3

By Lookout Landing
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoicism and baseball fandom go hand in hand, particularly with this particular franchise. The Seattle Mariners have healthy cynicism over their history with underwhelming play on the field, disinterest and negligence in the front office, and their share of scandals and snafus off of it. Through it all, fans and baseball lovers in the Pacific Northwest or simply captured for one reason or another by the spirit of Northwest Green have tuned in to the M’s in search of solace, delight, entertainment, and community. It doesn’t have to perfect baseball, but it would be nice, and tonight was the rare, precious evening Seattle saw nearly everything go their way.

