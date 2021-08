The opening Matchweek away and facing Newcastle are two scenarios that have opposed West Ham recently. Repeating history this time around is not an option. West Ham fans and players alike will want to erase the memory of anything related to Newcastle United from last season. The Magpies took all six points from the Hammers last season in two atrocious matches, for lack of a better word. If David Moyes’ boys are going to start the new campaign off right, they are going to have to avoid looking back at all costs.