OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — One person died and 10 others went to area hospitals after a car collided with a school bus in Indiana, authorities said. According to WXIN and WANE, the incident occurred about 4 p.m. Thursday on State Road 67 near Culross Road in Owen County. A Spencer-Owen Community Schools bus carrying 12 students was headed northbound when its driver “had to make evasive maneuvers to avoid a southbound passenger car that was driving erratically and had entered the northbound lane,” Indiana State Police said in a news release. The car then struck the bus head-on, authorities said.