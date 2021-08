We are still very much in the summer season here in Michigan, you can feel it outside! But as August quickly comes to an end, I can’t help but think about fall decor. As soon as Labor day is done stores are in full Fall mode so I want to make sure you are all fully prepared for fall decor inspiration. I found some great transition fall decor that you can style in your homes right now without it feeling too fall-like. It’s been a while since I’ve given you all a Splurge or Save blog post! Sitting down to find great deals on dupes for home decor is actually a really hard project! But I love doing these blog posts so much and now that we are nearing a new season, I’m inspired to find great deals for all of you! If you would like to see past week’s splurge or save blog posts, click here [HERE].