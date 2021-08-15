Saratoga Hospital adopts no visitors policy due to rising COVID cases
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Hospital returned to a no visitors policy as part of the hospital’s response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Saratoga County. The policy is in place at Saratoga Hospital — including the Alfred Z. Solomon Emergency Center — as well as at Malta Med Emergent Care, Urgent Care – Wilton, Urgent Care – Adirondack, Saratoga Surgery Center and all Saratoga Hospital Medical Group primary care and specialty practice locations.www.saratogian.com
