Authors Mike Davis and TL Banks Share Their Drinking Misadventures with Serving of Humor in ‘DRUNK TALK’
ANAHEIM, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Authors Mike Davis and TL Banks are announcing their new book “Drunk Talk” (ISBN: 979-8675709625). “Drunk Talk” is a true original that keeps you laughing all the while being intrigued. “Since nobody listens to drunks, we decided to turn our rants into an entire book,” says Davis. Along with being extremely hilarious and shocking, “Drunk Talk” is an epitome of what’s going on in today’s world, with all discussions being current and relevant for today’s times.massachusettsnewswire.com
