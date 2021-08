Don’t count your money before it’s in hand, of course. But word is that the Social Security increase we see in January could be as much as 6.1%, the largest since 1983. For the average benefit recipient, currently receiving $1,543, that could amount to $94 per month. It’s a few years too late for a serious increase, but certainly better than the 1.3% bump we saw for 2021 and the 1.6% the year before.