After a year of so much uncertainty, Delco football teams Monday had their first mandatory practice of the 2021 season. In less than three weeks teams will embark on a 10-week regular season with potentially no interruptions. As the Delta variant spreads, though, there are no promises that COVID-19 will not force a state-wide shutdown. The PIAA is operating under the assumption it will have a normal season of fall sports. The first regular season weekend for football is Aug. 27-28.