A juvenile Wedge-tailed Eagle

The beginning of August raises all kinds of mixed feelings, especially if you live in a temperate zone north of the Equator. Are we excited that we still have a month of more of summer weather left or bummed that fall migration is still that far off? Do we feel weird about being psyched about shorebirds, at least this month? And parents are doubly conflicted… is it OK to say that you’re glad that your kids are going back to school soon (maybe not soon enough)?