A juvenile Wedge-tailed Eagle
In April 2012 I wrote about A close encounter with a Wedge-tailed Eagle. I can't use that heading again! This time the Wedge-tailed Eagle was closer and only involved ourselves and no other creatures. We were walking to the beach along a track and we suddenly got "shadowed" by something very large. We soon realised a juvenile Wedge-tailed Eagle was coming in to land just in front of us. I really wasn't expecting it to land let alone give me a great opportunity to take some photos of its magnificent plumage and talons.
