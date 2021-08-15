Cancel
What to Watch Sunday: A spooky night of documentaries about serial killers, UFOs

By Brooke Cain, The Charlotte Observer
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (9 p.m., A&E) - This three-night event weaves together the stories of America’s most infamous serial killers — Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer and the BTK Killer — into a single narrative exploring the perfect storm of what was happening in culture, communications, law enforcement, media, forensics and technology that allowed them to proliferate and evade capture. Parts 2 and 3 air on Monday and Tuesday nights.

