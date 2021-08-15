Ray Chapman’s biographer recounts Cleveland ballplayer’s death on the diamond; film to be released soon
CLEVELAND, Ohio – To Mike Sowell, it’s no surprise that Ray Chapman is still remembered more than 100 years after his death. “He was an outstanding player, one of the best in the league,” he said. “Once I started the research he was one of those special people that when he comes into a room, he just lights up the room and everyone is attracted to him. I think he was the polar opposite of Ty Cobb.”www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0