Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chris Sale returns: 13 memorable quotes from Red Sox ace’s emotional postgame press conference

By Matt Vautour, masslive.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

BOSTON — After earning a win in his return to the Major Leagues following an elbow injury that cost him the last two years of his career, Chris Sale was emotional in his postgame press conference. The Red Sox lefty was candid and emotional as he described what he went through and what it meant to him to come back in Saturday’s 16-2 win. Here are 13 notable quotes about his return:

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#The Major Leagues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora Explain Small Spat During Red Sox-Orioles

What can we say? Eduardo Rodriguez is a competitor who takes pride in his work. The NESN broadcast of the Boston Red Sox’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles put that quality on full display. Cameras caught the starting pitcher and manager Alex Cora engaged in some passionate discussion in...
MLBNBC Sports

WATCH: Chris Sale strikes out two in 1st inning of Red Sox return

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale is back in business. The veteran left-hander made his much-anticipated return to the mound Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park -- his first start since Aug. 13, 2019. After a successful recovery from Tommy John surgery, the Red Sox are hoping Sale can provide the...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Chris Sale set to return to Red Sox rotation next week

Chris Sale‘s rehab stint has come to an end. The Red Sox’s ace is set to return to the team’s major league rotation next weekend. Speaking with media before Sunday’s game against Toronto, manager Alex Cora said Sale will start for the Red Sox on Saturday against the Orioles at Fenway Park. That will be two years and a day after his last MLB appearance, which was August 13, 2019. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Activate Chris Sale From IL, Make Three Other Roster Moves

The Boston Red Sox have rearraigned their decks ahead of Chris Sale’s long-awaited return to action. The Red Sox activated Sale from the 60-day injured list Saturday, the team announced in a statement. Sale, who has been out since the 2019 season due to an elbow injury which required Tommy John surgery to repair, is the Red Sox’s starting pitcher for Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.
MLBchatsports.com

Boston Red Sox lefty Chris Sale returning Saturday vs. Baltimore Orioles

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is coming back, and it can't come soon enough for Boston. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Sale will start next Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Sale has made five rehab starts in the minors, and Cora said Sunday that the seven-time...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Sights And Sounds From Chris Sale’s Return To MLB Mound

Patriots Mailbag: Who's On The Bubble Ahead Of First Roster Deadline?. Saturday was a special day to be at Fenway Park. For the first time in 732 days, the ace returned to his rightful spot on the mound, making his season debut for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. It was a Sale Day to remember as he was sharp in his first start since Tommy John surgery.
MLBWCVB

Red Sox announce when Chris Sale will return, make start at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale will be back on the mound in Fenway Park in less than a week. Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Sunday that Sale, a left-hander, will start this upcoming Saturday's home game (Aug. 14) against the Baltimore Orioles. Sale has not...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Returns Of Chris Sale, Tanner Houck Inspire Needed Optimism For Red Sox

If there ever was a perfect time to use the gif from “Mrs. Doubtfire” of Robin Williams yelling, “help is on the way dear!,” Xander Bogaerts presented it. The Red Sox shortstop, who went 2-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs in Boston’s 20-8 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, had a lot of positive things to say about his team after the win.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Chris Sale returns as Red Sox pound Orioles 16-2

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale got the win in his first big league game in two years, and the Boston Red Sox hit five homers while pounding the Baltimore Orioles 16-2 on Saturday. The 32-year-old Sale (1-0) completed his return from Tommy John surgery by pitching five innings, giving up two runs on consecutive homers by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the third.
MLBdarnews.com

LEADING OFF: Red Sox ace Sale returns following TJ surgery

Boston left-hander Chris Sale is scheduled to make his first big league appearance in just over two years when he faces the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:. SALE OF THE SEASON. Boston left-hander Chris Sale is scheduled to make his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy