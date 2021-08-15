Was WG Sebald just a literary hoax?
Was W G Sebald anyone at all? As I followed shadowy or unreliable narrators through his haunting and haunted books The Emigrants, The Rings of Saturn and Austerlitz, I felt like Betsy Prig in Martin Chuzzlewit, sceptical as to the existence of Sairey Gamp’s much-vaunted friend Mrs Harris: “I don’t believe there’s no sich a person!” My hunch was that the lugubrious walrus-faced author whose image adorned their covers was a mere joke. W G Sebald was nothing but an anagram or a pseudonym, or a couple of larky undergraduates on a scam.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0