Playing spoiler, Twins look to take series from Rays

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

The Minnesota Twins will try to win their third consecutive series against a division-leading opponent on Sunday afternoon when they face the Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber-game of their three-game series in Minneapolis. The Twins started the streak by winning three of four games at the American League West-leading...

