Ask Alaska: The Alaskan Diet Plan and Superfoods

By Bjorn Dihle
alaskamagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget what you’ve heard about blueberries or salmon or seaweed. If you want a real taste of the best Alaska has to offer, try wolf urine and brown bear bile. Great for the prostate, gut, and general wellness; my kids refuse to eat or drink anything else. It’s been a fun and rewarding family activity training wolves to pee in pots and agitating brown bears until they charge and cover us in drool and bile. Other Alaskan superfoods include bald eagle eggs, killer whale adrenaline glands, and wolverine paws.

