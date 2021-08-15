Bisping warns Conor McGregor: Daniel Cormier would ‘murder’ and ‘pull you limb from limb’
Conor McGregor has been on a social media rampage as of late. His most recent target: fellow ex-double champ Daniel Cormier. “The Notorious” seemingly took offense to DC’s previous comments saying his recent behavior could be a “cry for help.” That led to the Irishman posting this (now deleted) tweet about Cormier, which the ESPN analyst responded by urging McGregor to stop worrying about him and to “get off the internet.”www.chatsports.com
