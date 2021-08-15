Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Dante Schiro Interview: Ready To Seize Opportunity at Bellator 265

By Ryan Truland
mymmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin’s Dante Schiro carries a winner’s mentality with him inside and outside of the cage. He’s looking to prove just that at Bellator 265 in what is his promotional debut. Schiro is ready to seize the opportunity ahead of him. In this exclusive conversation with the rising welterweight, he detailed...

mymmanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Storley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Artists#Martial#Combat#Lfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

Big News For Reggie’s Status With WWE

Reginald started out on WWE television as Carmella’s Sommelier, but he was soon axed from that job. Then he was paired up with Nia Jax and Shanya Baszler for a bit. It didn’t take him very long to find a new place on the WWE roster after they kicked him to the curb either. Now he is WWE 24/7 and receiving quite a spotlight in the process.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

PFL 8 Results – PFL Playoffs – Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian

The Professional Fighters League Playoffs continue tonight, with an exciting women’s lightweight semi-final main event featuring one of the league’s most dominant champions and one of the division’s most exciting newcomers. PFL Playoff 2 takes place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Headlining tonight’s nine-fight card...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW

According to multiple sources, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s future will be elsewhere in the landscape of professional wrestling as tonight was allegedly his final night in Vince McMahon’s WWE and on the WWE NXT brand, with rumors he’s headed to AEW. Vince McMahon ‘sabotaged’ a match for this...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting ‘Breaks Character’ At CM Punk Debut

Sting could not believe that CM Punk is now ‘All Elite’! Sting told CM Punk backstage he can’t wait to work with him, and maybe put him over?. All Elite Wrestling’s special edition of Rampage entitled: “The First Dance” will certainly be an event to go down in the history books as CM Punk officially became ‘All Elite’. After the show went off the all several top AEW talent and personalities came out to thank the Chicago crowd. First, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley stated how Chicago is the place for wrestling fans and lavished praise upon the city. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following. Two big Sting & Big Show AEW matches were recently revealed.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Not Allowed At SummerSlam

After weeks of hype the annual SummerSlam pay-per-view aired live from Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night, and the show featured some big moments. Fans saw the return of Becky Lynch, and the return of Brock Lesnar, and a WWE Hall of Famer was also in Vegas for the event. Nikki...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Drops Amanda Nunes Bombshell

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Amanda Nunes are two of the most legendary mixed martial artists in their respective classes and during a recent press conference for Khabib’s Eagle Fight Championship upcoming event, EFC 38, Nurmagomedov was asked about the state of Women’s MMA and another top female MMA star – Valentina Shevchenko. Khabib called this top UFC star a ‘scared chicken’ in this recent video.
UFCSherdog

Logan Storley to Face Dante Schiro at Bellator 265 on Aug. 20

Logan Storley will square off against Dante Schiro in a welterweight contest at Bellator 265. Sherdog.com confirmed the booking with a promotion official following an initial report from MMAjunkie.com. Bellator 265 takes place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Aug. 20 and is headlined by a heavyweight duel pitting Cheick Kongo against Sergei Kharitonov. The evening’s main card will air on Showtime.
Charlottesville, VAvirginiasports.com

Brown Intent on Seizing Opportunity

CHARLOTTESVILLE –– At the end of every practice, University of Virginia football players gather in front of head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who selects one of them, usually somebody who distinguished himself on the field that day, to break down the team. The players huddle, shout “Coastal champs!” in unison, and then head off to meet with their position coaches.
UFCNewsday

Bellator 264: Justin Montalvo ready to take his opportunity in debut vs. Kendly St. Louis

For years, he was just "The Kid," the teenager always in the gym, soaking up the experience and knowledge from working with people who already were where he wanted to be. He was the kid moving around in the cage with former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, the of-voting-age young adult learning in classes taught by current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, the other guy in the photos of Al Iaquinta training for a fight.
Combat SportsSherdog

Fight Facts: Bellator 264

Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and cage curiosities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers. * * *. TOTAL NUMBER...
Combat SportsSherdog

How to Watch Bellator 264

Gegard Mousasi will defend his undisputed Bellator MMA middleweight championship against John Salter in the Bellator 264 main event on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Meanwhile, former welterweight titleholder Andrey Koreshkov returns to the organization for the first time in nearly two years to face American Top Team’s Sabah Homasi in the three-round co-headliner at 170 pounds.
WWEPosted by
PennLive.com

Meet the state champ: Gettysburg wrestler Rachel Keller seizes every opportunity to go from team manager to a Pennsylvania state title

Gettysburg senior Rachel Keller didn’t want to give herself *too much* credit soon after winning a Pennsylvania girls wrestling title at 184 pounds. There were, after all, just three girls in her weight class at the March championship tournament. Still, the win was no less impressive any of the others in the 10 weight classes, especially given it came in just Keller’s second year in the sport.
WWEPWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (8/23)

The post SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW will air tonight from San Diego with fallout from the PPV. -New RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle & Randy Orton celebrate SummerSlam win. -Logan Paul appears on Moist TV with John Morrison & The Miz. -Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki A.S.H...
Combat SportsSherdog

Matches to Make After Bellator 264

Gegard Mousasi put an emphatic stamp on his second Bellator MMA middleweight title reign. In the main event of Bellator 264 on Friday, “The Dreamcatcher” took a round to wake up against John Salter, then proceeded to blow the challenger’s doors off, notching a possible 10-8 second round before securing top position off of a blown Salter takedown attempt and pounding him out on the ground early in the third. With the dominant performance in his first title defense of this reign, the 36-year-old appears poised to hold onto his hardware for a while. The question is what Bellator will do for a next challenge, though the choice to have undefeated middleweight contender Austin Vanderford at the desk Friday as a guest analyst suggests that the promotion might just have something in mind.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Jesse Stirn Will Be “Smiling Because of the Violence” at PFL 9

Maryland’s Jesse Stirn has his eyes fixated on capturing a statement win over Anthony Dizy at PFL 9. “Relentless” lives up to his nickname in both passion for the sport and fighting style, expect non-stop action on Aug. 27. In this exclusive conversation with the PFL featherweight, we discuss what...
UFCmymmanews.com

Nick Meck is confident ahead of pro debut at Apex FC 2

Nick Meck is set to take the next step in his mixed martial arts journey this week, as he’s set to make his pro debut at Apex FC 2 on Friday, Aug. 20 in Kansas City, Missouri. A former collegiate wrestler, Meck posted a 7-0 amateur record that included four...
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Denis Goltsov vs Ante Delija PFL 8 Pre-Fight Quotes

Denis Goltsov vs Ante Delija goes down at PFL 8 on Thursday, August 19th. These heavyweight warriors prepare to do battle inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. This Professional Fighters League broadcast goes live on ESPN+ and ESPN with a 5:30 PM eastern time kickoff for the preliminary bouts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy