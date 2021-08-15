Dante Schiro Interview: Ready To Seize Opportunity at Bellator 265

Gegard Mousasi put an emphatic stamp on his second Bellator MMA middleweight title reign. In the main event of Bellator 264 on Friday, “The Dreamcatcher” took a round to wake up against John Salter, then proceeded to blow the challenger’s doors off, notching a possible 10-8 second round before securing top position off of a blown Salter takedown attempt and pounding him out on the ground early in the third. With the dominant performance in his first title defense of this reign, the 36-year-old appears poised to hold onto his hardware for a while. The question is what Bellator will do for a next challenge, though the choice to have undefeated middleweight contender Austin Vanderford at the desk Friday as a guest analyst suggests that the promotion might just have something in mind.