Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Forecast: Comfortable weather to end the weekend, heat & storms return next week

By Joseph Meyer, KOMU 8 Weathercaster
KOMU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was a day that could not have gone better weather-wise for central Missouri. We will repeat much of the same weather today. However, the return of traditional mid-Missouri summer will dog us through next week. SUNDAY. Below average temperatures, low humidity, and abundant sunshine will dominate the forecast for...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Heat Index#Humidity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Omaha, NEWOWT

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Heat, humidity, and storm chances return for the workweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant weekend - heat, humidity, and storm chances are making a return. Sunday started off on a very cool note with temperatures in the 50s, near 60°. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies allowed highs to heat back into the 80s with a few spots – including Lincoln – hitting 90°. Humidity started off low as well, but dew points climbed into the 60s and lower-70s by the evening hours. Winds from the SSE at least kept the air moving, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Ocala's weekly weather forecast predicts more sun, high heat

The Florida sun is making a comeback after last week's increased rain and moisture from Tropical Storm Fred. Ocala residents can expect partly or mostly sunny days all week from Aug. 23-28, according to the National Weather Service forecast. As the sun returns, so does the heat. Monday in particular...
EnvironmentWDAM-TV

Oppressive heat continues into next week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Sunday, we’ll see a high of 94 with a low of 75 and high humidity. We do have some places experiencing heat indices in the 100s. We will have a hot day on Monday as well with heat indices in the 100s for some folks. Tuesday’s...
Plumas County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild & comfortable start to your work week

Pleasant and comfortable conditions are ahead for the start to middle of your work week, but hotter temperatures are on the way in your late week and weekend forecast. Low pressure just off the coast will keep our temperatures below average over the next few days, and also drive south and west winds across northern California. There will be a decent onshore flow and the Delta Breeze will influence our temperatures. The south winds have also helped to improve air quality and have kept the bigger impacts from the smoke in areas around or northeast of our fires. Valley and foothill areas are starting out with air quality in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Trinity County has very unhealthy air quality this morning, and areas around the Dixie Fire in Plumas County are showing air quality in the hazardous range Monday morning. Skies are mostly clear, but you can expect hazy conditions overhead again today. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills this morning, while mountain areas have dipped into the 30's to 40's overnight. Winds will be out of the south from 10 to 15mph in the valley, and out of the southwest in areas of the foothills and Sierra today. Sustained winds will be in the 10 to 15mph range for areas around the Dixie Fire, and gusts could reach up to around 25mph this afternoon. Areas around the McFarland and Monument Fires will have winds out of the west today, and that will put the bigger fire danger on the east sides of those fires today. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 80's to lower 90's in the valley, while foothill and mountain areas end up in the mid 70's to mid 80's later today.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms return later in the week to help a bit with the heat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Outside this morning, conditions are very quiet as we get our day started with mostly sunny skies and temperatures quickly warming through the 80s and into the lower 90s before the lunch hour. While there is no official heat advisory in effect for Southwest Louisiana, you’ll need to be cautious out working in the sun today as heat index values top out around 105 this afternoon with otherwise very low rain chances for today. Tonight, the forecast stays quiet with partly cloudy skies and lows in the middle to upper 70s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy