Doc Holli-Days festivities rock through Tombstone

TOMBSTONE — Wearing a long black coat and sporting a mustache, 10-year-old Parker Jones was in Tombstone Saturday as a Doc Holliday look alike. Parker, along with his two younger brothers, Conner and Ryder, and sister, Emma, were in town for the fifth annual Doc Holli-Days celebration. All four children decked out in Old West attire in honor of the notorious hard-drinking, gambling, sharpshooting dentist who participated in the OK Corral gunfight.