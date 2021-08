Dustin Littlefield will serve as the Rotary District 5130 district governor for the 2021-2022 Rotary year. A member of the Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise since 2012, Littlefield was tapped three years ago to lead the District’s 47 Humboldt, Del Norte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma county Rotary clubs and has been preparing for this role since being selected in 2018.