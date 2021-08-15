Learn To Avoid Common Mistakes When Buying on Sale

Over the last two years, we have seen consumer interest in functional foods steadily increase. The COVID-19 pandemic has only added fuel to that flame with people seeking out products with multiple health benefits — immunity support and overall wellness being at the top of the list. According to a 2021 Ipsos/NZMP Consumer Research study, 88% of American consumers feel that it's important to manage their health now to prevent experiencing health issues later. While probiotics have been at the forefront of the functional space for several years to address digestive health, scientists are learning more about how probiotics are a solution for our overall wellness and mental health. NZMP's probiotic strains, LactoB HN001™ and BifidoB HN019™, offer clinically proven supplement solutions and are ready to be applied to desirable food and drink options for consumers.