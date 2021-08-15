Cancel
MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher

Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri//File Photo

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi index registering the biggest gains while Dubai bucked the trend to trade lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged up 0.2%, helped by a 1.5% rise for Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE).

The petrochemicals giant this month swung to a $2 billion quarterly profit and said it expects to perform strongly in the second half the year, backed by healthy demand and rising oil prices. read more

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabian supermarket group BinDawood Holding (4161.SE) rose 0.9% despite an almost 50% decline in second-quarter net profit. The sharp year-on-year drop was largely attributable to lockdown-driven buying and hoarding in the same period last year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) gained 0.6%, with International Holding (IHC.AD) advancing 3.4% to extend gains for a fifth session after strong first-half numbers.

The company's market capitalisation hit 201.7 billion dirhams in late June, making it Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) eased 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) losing 0.7% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) shedding 0.4%.

DAMAC Properties (DAMAC.DU), meanwhile, rose 0.8% after narrowing second-quarter net losses.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) added 0.1%, with Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan (MARK.QA) rising 0.3%. However, real estate company Ezdan Holding (ERES.QA) declined 1.3% after reporting flat first-half net profit.

