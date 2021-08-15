Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kacey Musgraves’ Guided Psychedelic Trip Uncovered Her Memory of a Teenage Eating Disorder

By Carena Liptak
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a part of her creative process for writing her upcoming fifth studio album, Kacey Musgraves took a guided psychedelic trip that put her in touch with her childhood self, reuniting the singer with the nine-year-old girl she used to be when she first started performing music. Now, during an...

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Ruston Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Kacey Musgraves Teases 'Raw' Songs From Upcoming Album

During a recent appearance on the A Slight Change of Plans podcast, Kacey Musgraves opened up about her upcoming fifth studio album. While her previous album Golden Hour detailed Musgraves' love story with her ex-husband Ruston Kelly, this next outing will see the Grammy-winning artist tackling their divorce. Musgraves describes...
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Kacey Musgraves Hints at Psychedelic Beginnings of Fifth Album

After achieving the biggest success of her already acclaimed career with her last album — the Grammy Album of the Year winning Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves has a big job ahead. She’ll look to follow up with her not-yet-announced fifth album sometime soon, and it will find her in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Kacey Musgraves Hangover Cure Involves Vietnamese Pho!

Let's face it, by now we all know that celebrities are just like us. They enjoy some good times, good food, and occasionally just like us, suffer from terrible hangovers. It's normal, if you're over 21 of course, so as I was roaming around the internet I found a very interesting fact about one of my favorite singers, Kacey Musgraves. Have you ever wondered what Musgraves does when she has a hangover? Well, you are about to find out.
MusicPosted by
E! News

Kacey Musgraves Sings About Heartache in Chilling New Song After Ruston Kelly Divorce

Kacey Musgraves isn't just "Blowing Smoke" with her new music. On Saturday, Aug. 21, the 33-year-old country singer teased chilling new lyrics to an unreleased track of her upcoming album with a series of short videos on Instagram. Of course, many of Kacey's fans couldn't help but notice that the lyrics alluded to her divorce from Ruston Kelly. Last July, the duo announced they were calling it quits after two years of marriage.
Musicintomore.com

Kacey Musgraves Releases Album Release Date, Queer Fans Go Wild

Queer country stans, rejoice! You have but a little month to prepare for the arrival of queer ally and country icon Kacey Musgraves’ new album “Star-Crossed.”. The hotly-anticipated fourth studio album from Musgraves, who has been consistently vocal about her support of LGBTQ+ fans, will take inspiration from a wide variety of musical influences, including Daft Punk, Sade, and The Eagles. It’s currently set to be released on September 24th, according to the announcement tweet from a Kacey Musgraves fan account. And while we don’t yet know much about the content of the album, it’s bound to be heavily inspired by Musgraves’ 2020 divorce from fellow musician Ruston Kelly. The theme of “star-crossed,” of course, references the doomed lovers of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” But something tells us it’s not going to be all tragedy and tears. Whatever “Star-Crossed” brings, the gays are here for it. The announcement was met, on Twitter, with gobsmacked glee from Musgraves’ queer fans:
MusicCMT

Kacey Musgraves Gifts Fans New Music On Her Own Birthday

Today, on her birthday (August 21) Kacey Musgraves gifts us… new music!. In a series of 15 instagram posts, tiled visually as a clouded sky moving from bright-blue of day to a darkened night, the Golden Hour singer presented fans with a chill-inducing taste of brand new music. The first of the 15 social media posts gives 20 seconds audio-visual; after a short intro Musgraves’ distinct vocals chime in with “Let me set the scene..” and that she does. What comes next are 14 audio-free posts, marked without captions, but visuals that highlight, what we’re to assume are lyrics.
CelebritiesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Kacey Musgraves Teases Clip From New Album Rumored To Be Titled ‘Star-Crossed’

Kacey Musgraves celebrated her birthday this year by firing up her fans with a series of teasers on her new album. Of course, she recently revealed that she was about to “burst the fucking bubble” with her upcoming “divorce” album. In an interview she confessed that this album was heavy, a modern-day tragedy… a much different tune than what many fans fell in love with on Golder Hour.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Kacey Musgraves Previews Two New Songs On ‘A Slight Change of Plans’ Podcast

Kacey Musgraves revealed some intimate details about the guided psychedelic trip that inspired her new album on the podcast A Slight Change of Plans, hosted by Dr. Maya Shankar. Their conversation also includes two snippets of new songs from the follow-up to Musgraves’ Grammy-winning Golden Hour. Musgraves’ guided LSD trip...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life?

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life? That’s the question viewers continue to ask as the character gets further along in her surrogacy pregnancy. Earlier this year, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agreed to be a surrogate for her good friends, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz), with a little help from pal Devon (Bryton James). Even Mariah’s girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was on board with the plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy