Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

4 worst contracts being paid by the Carolina Panthers in 2021

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the worst contracts being paid by the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season?. One doesn’t have to look far to figure out just where things have gone wrong for the Carolina Panthers in recent years. Some questionable draft selections outside of the first round and the previous regime – Marty Hurney to be exact – giving out contracts way past a player’s capabilities immediately spring to mind and something the team is still counting the cost of this season.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counting The Cost#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 winners and 3 losers from Carolina Panthers second preseason game

Who were the big winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers’ second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens?. It’s still preseason, but Carolina Panthers fans were able to get a slightly better idea of what their team’s starters might look like in the regular season after Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFLchatsports.com

5 Carolina Panthers players entering 2021 on a short leash

Which Carolina Panthers players head into the 2021 season on an extremely short leash from a production standpoint?. The Carolina Panthers do have a much better roster right now than the one which finished the 2020 season. Obviously, there are still some problem positions that could cause complications when push comes to shove, but fans are rightfully looking forward to the new campaign with a cautious sense of optimism.
NFLchatsports.com

Did the Carolina Panthers give up on OL David Moore too soon?

Did the Carolina Panthers give up on undrafted free-agent David Moore too soon after waiving him before Sunday’s practice?. The Carolina Panthers made a surprising move to many before practice Day 10 of training camp on Sunday by waiving undrafted free-agent offensive lineman David Moore. Many thought the player was a lively outsider to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but the organization opted to go in a different direction and bring in reinforcements on the defensive side of the football instead.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 pleasant surprises from Carolina Panthers training camp so far

Which Carolina Panthers players have emerged as pleasant surprises from the team’s 2021 training camp so far?. It’s been an eventful training camp for the Carolina Panthers so far. There have been some good and bad things to take from initial observations, with things set to get more competitive in the coming weeks with scrimmages planned against the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens in the lead-up to preseason games and the regular season itself.
NFLchatsports.com

Carolina Panthers WR group barely crack top-20 in recent rankings

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports) D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. Despite a talented wide receiver group available to the Carolina Panthers, they barely cracked the top-20 in a recent ranking on NFL SpinZone. Big things are expected of the Carolina Panthers wide receivers this season. They appear loaded with talent despite...
NFLchatsports.com

5 young Carolina Panthers players who have turned it on at camp

Which young Carolina Panthers players have turned it on and performed very well during the first few weeks of training camp?. Preseason games have officially arrived and after three weeks of practicing at Wofford College, and the Carolina Panthers will finally be able to face an opponent that isn’t players on their own team.
NFLgreensboro.com

Carolina Panthers will give fans first look at the team Sunday afternoon

After a disappointing, injury-plagued 5-11 finish last season, the Carolina Panthers football team will give coaches and fans a chance to see what they are made of this season in their first pre-season game of the year on the road at Indianapolis Sunday. Two more pre-season home scrimmages versus Baltimore and Pittsburg will follow before the regular season officially kicks off on the road at the New York Jets Sept. 12.
NFL247Sports

Carolina Panthers sign former Auburn star Josh Bynes

The Carolina Panthers are bringing in a veteran linebacker who won a national championship at Auburn and captured a Super Bowl win during his NFL career. The Panthers, who are heading into joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts, signed Josh Bynes, who played last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, yesterday.
NFLCBS Sports

Panthers' newly-paid lineman Taylor Moton taking reps at left tackle

This offseason, Ryan Ramczyk of the New Orleans Saints and Taylor Moton of the Carolina Panthers proved that right tackles matter too. While their counterparts on the left side are considered the most important offensive linemen, both Ramczyk and Moton cashed in on monster extensions. However, one could soon be switching over to the left side.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Panthers at Colts: Betting preview and how to watch on Sunday

Excitement is building for the Carolina Panthers as they gear up for a stern test at the Indianapolis Colts in preseason Week 1. The Carolina Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game ahead of the 2021 season this weekend. Head coach Matt Rhule will be looking for a strong start from his young roster, with two joint practices also held with Frank Reich’s team at Grand Park before the clash.
NFLchatsports.com

4 burning questions for the Carolina Panthers at tight end in 2021

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Tommy Tremble. What are some burning questions facing the Carolina Panthers at tight end heading into the 2021 season?. There wasn’t much doubt that the Carolina Panthers were going to miss Greg Olsen. His departure in 2020 free agency was tinged with sadness, but the organization felt that the time was right to part ways with another prominent player and locker room leader during the same offseason as Luke Kuechly retired and quarterback Cam Newton was unceremoniously released.
NFLchatsports.com

5 Carolina Panthers players who could be among first cuts in 2021

Which Carolina Panthers players could be among the first round of cuts when the roster gets trimmed to 85 on Tuesday?. It’s almost time for the Carolina Panthers to decide which players aren’t coming through with them on the 53-man roster in 2021. With one preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts now in the books, those in power within the organization will come together as league rules state options must be trimmed to 85 by Tuesday, August 17.
NFLchatsports.com

5 Carolina Panthers players who impressed during Colts scrimmages

Which Carolina Panthers players emerged from scrimmages against the Indianapolis Colts with a great deal of credit?. The first big test for the Carolina Panthers is now in the books as the team gets set for the opening preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Matt Rhule’s men no doubt gained a tremendous amount from the two joint practices against a playoff team in 2020 ahead of the warmup contest, but it’s clear that there is a lot of work to be done for the organization to reach this level.
NFLBoone News-Republican

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts odds, picks and prediction

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason ends Sunday when the Carolina Panthers visit the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET for the only game of the day. Below, we look at the Panthers at Colts odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Carolina Panthers’ time in Indianapolis a homecoming for safety Jeremy Chinn

The second-year Carolina Panthers safety knew that players signing autographs during training camp practices weren’t technically allowed due to protocols related to COVID-19, but fan after fan was yelling his name to come over and sign various memorabilia. Chinn decided to oblige, signing jerseys, footballs and more. “I’m sorry for...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

What led to Cam Newton’s departure from the Carolina Panthers?

Cam Newton had no interest in leaving the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately for him, the Panthers had no interest in keeping him around for the long term. This was evident in their actions and Newton’s subsequent trade request, release, and signing with the New England Patriots. Cam Newton’s Panthers departure. Injuries...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Carolina Panthers players on the chopping block ahead of second cuts

Which Carolina Panthers players could find themselves on the chopping block as the organization prepares to reveal their second round of cuts?. The time is almost approaching for the Carolina Panthers to declare their next round of cuts. Those in power have until Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80 players, which will see some dreams of earning a spot on the team came to an abrupt halt in the latest part of the preparation process.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Panthers: PJ Walker makes big splashes in preseason debut

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker made some pretty big splashes in the team’s preseason game over the Indianapolis Colts. The Carolina Panthers made a big move in the 2021 offseason to acquire former New York Jets draft bust Sam Darnold, who has a chance to erase that dreaded bust label and rebound in a new NFL city. He’s going to have some very interesting competition behind him in a player that virtually nobody is talking about thanks to the debuts of some really exciting rookies around the league.

Comments / 0

Community Policy