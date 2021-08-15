4 worst contracts being paid by the Carolina Panthers in 2021
What are the worst contracts being paid by the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season?. One doesn’t have to look far to figure out just where things have gone wrong for the Carolina Panthers in recent years. Some questionable draft selections outside of the first round and the previous regime – Marty Hurney to be exact – giving out contracts way past a player’s capabilities immediately spring to mind and something the team is still counting the cost of this season.www.chatsports.com
