Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Will Grier has 'rally hair' and the focus it may take to be Panthers' backup QB

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence doesn’t have much on Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier -- at least in the hair department. Grier’s dark brown locks flow from the back of his helmet just like Lawrence’s signature blond mane does in Jacksonville. He began growing it initially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it’s to the point of becoming a thing.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Grier
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLCBS Sports

Panthers' Will Grier: Plays second half

Grier played the second half of Sunday's 21-18 preseason loss to the Colts, completing 6 of 10 passes for 31 yards. Grier watched P.J. Walker start for the Panthers and finish with 161 passing yards and a touchdown in the first half. Walker also left with Carolina winning the game, only for Grier and the team's reserves to muster just three second-half points. As it stands, Grier seems firmly behind Walker on the depth chart but has two more preseason outings to push to become Sam Darnold's backup.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Evaluation of Panthers QB2 Battle Between Will Grier & P.J. Walker

The Carolina Panthers will start new QB Sam Darnold when week 1 of the NFL season rolls around on September 12th. Darnold will square off against his former team, the New York Jets, in an inter-conference showdown. What is still left to figure out by the Carolina Panthers coaching staff is who will be backing up Darnold. The three preseason games will be plenty enough work for both P.J. Walker and Will Grier to battle it out for that coveted number two spot.
NFLnumberfire.com

Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr. focused on "taking it one day at a time" following impressive preseason debut

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. told the media after Sunday's preseason game that he's "taking it one day at a time" heading into the 2021 season. Marshall made his preseason NFL debut on Sunday, hauling in 3 of 5 targets for 88 yards, including a 60-yard completion from P.J. Walker. Marshall has been drawing impressive reviews throughout the start of training camp, and the carried over into Sunday's clash with the Indianapolis Colts. Continued success should lead to him locking down a spot as Carolina's third wide receiver behind D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, who both sat out Sunday's contest.
NFLallfans.co

Panthers QB Sam Darnold jokes: ‘I have experience’ taking hits

Some players may prefer dipping their foot in the water before they get completely wet. But Sam Darnold, at least according to Sam Darnold, has been in the pool so many times that it doesn’t really matter anymore. When asked after Wednesday’s joint practice if he needs to be tackled...
NFL247Sports

Carolina Panthers QB depth chart 2021: Matt Rhule on PJ Walker, Will Grier battling for backup job

The competition behind Sam Darnold for the Carolina Panthers' No. 2 quarterback is heating and after the first preseason game, it appears P.J. Walker has a slight edger over Will Grier for second-team honors. However, coach Matt Rhule says he will make his decision after the team's third preseason matchup and needs to assess where both players stand exiting Sunday's game against Indianapolis.
NFLYardbarker

Panthers QB Sam Darnold takes funny shot at Jets over lack of protection

The New York Jets were notoriously bad at keeping Sam Darnold on his feet during his tenure with the team. That clearly wasn’t lost on the quarterback based on remarks he made Wednesday. Darnold was asked about the importance of taking hits in preseason games Wednesday. The Carolina Panthers quarterback...
NFLUSA Today

Panthers to give QB Will Grier more chances to throw vs. Ravens

Following Sunday’s uneventful outing against the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier made it clear that he’s ready for his next opportunity—no matter how big or small. Luckily for him, it looks like that chance won’t be of the latter category. When speaking with media members late Monday afternoon,...
NFLheraldsun.com

Analysis: Panthers QB Will Grier made his case for a roster spot, even if it’s not here

Will Grier’s list of positives to take away from the Carolina Panthers’ first preseason game last week was limited. Playing in the second half with coach Matt Rhule focused on maintaining the lead that was eventually lost, the biggest accomplishment was producing a better memory at Lucas Oil Stadium than the three-interception game he had left there at the end of the 2019 season.
NFLCBS Sports

Panthers' Will Grier: Impresses in defeat

Grier completed 11 of 14 passes for 144 yards in Saturday's 20-3 preseason loss to the Ravens. Grier started and played until the second drive of the second half, impressing with his performance along the way. Although Carolina managed just three points, Grier had a couple connections of over 25 yards to rookies Chuba Hubbard and Terrace Marshall. His efficient play contrasted teammate P.J. Walker's 1-for-8 passing outing, tightening the competition to serve as Sam Darnold's backup going into Friday's exhibition finale versus the Steelers.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Carolina Panthers could have dominant offense behind Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers moved on from Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback this offseason. They elected to bring in former New York Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold to become their next starting quarterback. As Darnold begins his first season with the Panthers, he has more offensive weapons at his disposal than he ever did with New York. Carolina is hoping that this allows Darnold to reach the potential that many believe he has.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...

Comments / 0

Community Policy