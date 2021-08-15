Cancel
Environment

Torrential rain in Japan causes more floods, mudslides

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO -- Torrential rain triggered a mudslide and more floods across Japan on Sunday, leaving three people presumed dead and forcing the evacuation of dozens of residents. A mudslide early Sunday hit a house in Okaya City in the central Japanese prefecture of Nagano, burying eight residents. Three of the people were presumed dead when rescue workers found them, and two others were injured, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The other three people were safely rescued.

