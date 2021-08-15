Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 13

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icelanders#U S#Delta Covid Surge#Covid#The Daily Beast#Republican#American#University Of Alaska#Georgetown University#Icelandic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
UCLA
Related
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dr Fauci says ‘things are going to get worse’ as Delta coronavirus cases surge in US

Dr Anthony Fauci believes the Covid situation in the United States is about to get worse.Speaking on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, the infectious diseases expert said enough Americans have been vaccinated to avoid a repeat of 2020’s worst outbreaks – but too many still haven’t gotten the shot.“I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country – not enough to crush the outbreak – but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter,” Dr Fauci said. “But things are going to get worse.”The US is...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

CDC adds Israel to highest-risk countries for catching Covid-19

The US Centers for Disease Control is advising Americans to stop traveling to Israel after giving the country its highest risk warning for Covid-19. On Monday, the CDC raised Israel’s Covid-19 risk for travellers to level 4, its highest risk level. The CDC recommends that US travellers avoid visiting Israel,...
Public HealthCNBC

Dr. Scott Gottlieb says the Covid delta surge may be the ‘final wave’ in U.S.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday the current surge in Covid infections caused by the more contagious delta variant may be the last wave of the virus in the U.S. “I don’t think Covid is going to be epidemic all through the fall and the winter … assuming we don’t have a variant emerge that pierces the immunity offered by prior infection or vaccination,” Gottlieb said on “Squawk Box.”
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Five U.S. States Set Records for COVID Cases Amid Delta Surge

Five states set new records on the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases over the past weekend as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel outbreaks around the world. Florida, Louisiana, Hawaii, Oregon and Mississippi reached new peaks in their seven-day average of new cases as of...
Travelmyfoxzone.com

7 countries added to CDC list to 'avoid travel' due to COVID-19

France, Iceland and Israel have been added to the list of dozens of countries the top U.S. health agency is warning Americans to avoid due to COVID-19. For those who must travel to these countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging them to make sure they are fully vaccinated first.
San Francisco, CAKRON4

Delta variant surge: Common COVID questions answered

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest COVID surge has brought up new confusion and questions about what is happening with the virus in the Bay Area. KRON4 asked UC San Francisco infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong commonly asked COVID questions in the “days of Delta.”. Why do breakthrough...
Public HealthWMBF

Hospital leaders say COVID-19 numbers are alarming

Canada drops restrictions and allows some Americans to enter into the country, much to the relief of some families. People who have breakthrough COVID-19 infections are less likely to have a serious case of the coronavirus,. National. Canada to welcome vaccinated visitors from US. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Canada...
Public Healthklif.com

COVID Anxiety Rising Amid Delta Surge

DENVER (AP) — Anxiety in the United States over COVID-19 is at its highest level since winter, a new poll shows, as the delta variant rages, more states and school districts adopt mask and vaccination requirements and the nation’s hospitals once again fill to capacity. The poll from The Associated...
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci says a worse COVID variant could hit us soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser for the novel coronavirus, gave a stark warning to the entire country Sunday — get vaccinated or a worse coronavirus variant might hit our country soon. Did Fauci say there’s going to be a worse variant?. Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Live in These States, the Delta Surge Could Be Ending Soon

The Delta variant is largely responsible for the current massive surge in COVID cases across the U.S. And while it may seem like there's no end in sight, experts predict the Delta surge will slow in some states sooner than others. After examining the trajectory of the variant in other countries that are further down the road than we are, infectious disease specialists are predicting what's to come and there's good news for one section of the U.S.

Comments / 13

Community Policy