Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Dr Anthony Fauci believes the Covid situation in the United States is about to get worse.Speaking on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, the infectious diseases expert said enough Americans have been vaccinated to avoid a repeat of 2020’s worst outbreaks – but too many still haven’t gotten the shot.“I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country – not enough to crush the outbreak – but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter,” Dr Fauci said. “But things are going to get worse.”The US is...