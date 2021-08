The twin sister of a fitness enthusiast in his forties who died of Covid after refusing to get vaccinated is encouraging those hesitant about getting the jab to reconsider.John Eyers, a construction expert and bodybuilding competitor from Southport, Merseyside, died of Covid-19 and organ failure after being hospitalised, “pumped full of every drug in the hospital”, and ventilated, his sister Jenny McCann said. Ms McCann, of Pinner, northwest London, shared her brother’s story and a plea for people to get vaccinated on social media. She said: “My 42-year-old twin brother died in ITU of Covid-19 last week. He died exactly...