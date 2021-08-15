How friendships in ‘Final Fantasy 14’ have changed lives for the better

Over the years, much has been said suggesting that games are unhealthy or antisocial. A little bit too easy to believe in a world where the industry is struggling against harassment and abuse allegations, it’s refreshing then to see how Final Fantasy 14 has lightened the mood substantially. Teamwork does not have to stay within the game, it turns out. With a growing reputation for helping relationships develop and blossom across the distance and even language barriers, NME spoke to two people who found that the game did so much more for their lives than just entertain them.