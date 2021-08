Abreu recorded the final two outs of Saturday's 7-5 win over the White Sox to earn his first save in the majors. Abreu inherited a bases-loaded jam with one out in the 10th inning, but Seby Zavala lined out and Tim Anderson grounded into a forceout to secure the milestone save for the 25-year-old Abreu. It should be noted that Chad Green blew a save chance in the ninth and Zack Britton got the first crack in the 10th, so this was likely a one-off for Abreu with closer Aroldis Chapman (elbow) possibly returning from the IL next week. Abreu has appeared in 14 games this season, posting a 4.43 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 23:11 K:BB in 22.1 innings.