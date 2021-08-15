Anniversary celebration canceled

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Rhode Island, major downtown festival cancelled. The City of Providence and Founding Partner FirstWorks today announced that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the September 25-26, 2021 major downtown celebration for PVDFest, Providence’s signature arts festival, which typically sees over 100,000 people in congregate settings during festival weekend, is cancelled. As of Friday, August 20th, the Rhode Island Department of Health COVID-19 Data Tracker and CDC COVID-19 Indicator of Community Transmission indicates Rhode Island is in high transmission. Smaller PVDFest summer and fall Happenings, as well as PVDFest Ideas programming, continue in outdoor, safety-monitored, city-wide settings in the coming weeks.
