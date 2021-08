Some people call him the animal whisperer. Some people call him the Real Tarzann. Some people call him a great guy. No one is wrong. Mike Holston is the kind of guy who does things that make the rest of the world feel as if they are not doing enough. He’s got a gift, and his gift is communicating with animals, but not just any animals. He focuses on the kind of animals most of us will never see or experience in the real world, and those who don’t know him want to know as much as possible about the man who spends so much of his time with animals.