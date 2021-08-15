No More Heroes 3 for Switch is around 15-20 hours long and SUDA51 will focus on new IPs in future

A prominent Overwatch insider has provided an update on the development of Overwatch 2, and it's not going to be an update many fans of the series looking forward to the sequel will want to hear. During a recent Twitch stream, Overwatch insider and leaker, Metro, shared his latest update on the game's development, noting many good things, such as that all of the new heroes are done, all of the multiplayer maps are done, and even he even noted that the single-player campaign is done. By this alone, it sounds like the game is ready to release soon, but Metro ensures it's not, noting that the development team is having a very hard time with hero balance, particularly when it comes to pre-existing characters. Exasperating this issue, according to Metro, is the fact that this work didn't begin until fairly recently.