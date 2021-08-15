Cancel
Video Games

No More Heroes 3 for Switch is around 15-20 hours long and SUDA51 will focus on new IPs in future

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acclaimed and zany developer SUDA51 has talked a little more about what players will encounter when the long-awaited third game in the popular No More Heroes series launches on the Nintendo Switch later this month. SUDA51 says that it will take players around 15-20 hours to finish No More Heroes 3. He also said that now work has finished on the lengthy project, he will now focussed on new IPs. However, SUDA51 didn’t rule out another No More Heroes game featuring the iconic Travis Touchdown, but says that a fourth game in the No More Heroes series won’t be released for another decade or so, but as he said, right now he’s focussing on developing brand new projects.

