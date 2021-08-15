How is it different?

A follow-up to the conclusion of a certain laid down action is called winning. So many people lie in the category of always postponing and putting things on hold. Once you are a victim of procrastinating, it is hard to get yourself to see it fully done. You lose a lot of trust in people and end up becoming unreliable. Hassan Mahmood has shared his insights on the mindset of a winner in this article. No other person can give you the conviction that you need from yourself. This means you have to maintain positive thoughts and ideas in your mind. Once you have created this for yourself, it is easy to regard yourself highly. Secondly, you need to put down your ideas either in your diary, plan book or as a reminder. This majorly helps you keep track of what is required to be done.