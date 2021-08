The premise of Starmancer is as simple as it is awesome: you are the AI in charge of a space station that had a bit of an accident during a warp jump. Now you’re stranded in unknown territory, trying to figure out what happened to the rest of the fleet. To that end, you must clone the colonists whose templates you have stored, expand the station, research new technologies, and gather resources from other celestial objects. Just make sure to keep an eye out for zombie plague, alien monsters, and the potential for your colonists to mutiny against you.