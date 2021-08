Kyle Dake has returned home to Lansing with hardware, claiming a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Dake won his final two matches in the tournament after falling in the second round to eventual silver medalist, Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov from Belarus. He had a strong rebound on the second day of the tournament, shutting out both of his opponents, including two-time world champion Frank Chamizo to win the bronze medal.