Single-story villas and two-story townhomes by Grenadier Homes are selling quickly in two new neighborhoods within Mira Lagos, a Grand Prairie lake community located between Dallas and Fort Worth business centers. Vinedo in Mira Lagos, a gated neighborhood for people ages 55-plus, features low-maintenance villa homes priced from the low $300s. Belleza in Mira Lagos features Grenadier’s luxury townhomes.