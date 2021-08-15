Cancel
Golf

2021 Wyndham Championship leaderboard, grades: Kevin Kisner wins record-tying six-man playoff

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Kisner's playoff record made less sense than anyone's on the PGA Tour. Until Kisner emerged victorious in a six-way playoff that tied a PGA Tour record Sunday at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, Kisner had lost all five he'd been in. That's stunning on a number of levels, not the least of which is that sprinkled into the middle of all those playoff losses was a win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which is the biggest and best heads-up event in the world.

