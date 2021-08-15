Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Why A Hard-Sell Pitch For COVID Vaccines Won't Work In This Rural Illinois Town

By Cara Anthony
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lee Wright was hard at work, constructing a nail salon near the abandoned hospital in Cairo, Ill., when Jody Johnson stopped by to introduce himself on a recent afternoon. Johnson, who works for the University of Illinois Extension program, chatted with Wright casually in the summertime heat. For Johnson, it was the first step to building trust in this city of fewer than 2,200 people, as extension programs across the U.S. — long valued in many rural communities for helping farmers and supporting 4-H clubs — expand their service to include educating the public about COVID-19 vaccines.

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Cairo, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pulaski Naacp#Juneteenth#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

As Low Vaccination Rate Fuels Surge, Georgia Hospital Workers Feel Frustration, Fatigue

The current covid onslaught may be the worst of the four virus surges in one crucial way: The effect on hospital employee morale. Leaders of Georgia hospital systems say the latest covid-19 wave has been very difficult for nurses and other clinical staff partly because it emerged at a time of wide availability of vaccines — and therefore was largely avoidable.
Posted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB Morning Headlines for August 23, 2021

Pregnant people, or those who have recently given birth and are not vaccinated against COVID-19, are at higher risk of serious illness and death. Mayors from across Georgia are blasting Governor Kemp's executive order, undoing COVID mandates for private businesses and sports teams. Tagged as:. GPB Evening Headlines for August...
Georgia StatePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: State's Opaque Licensing Process Has Marijuana Companies Crying Foul

Georgians with certain medical conditions have been permitted to take cannabis oil to ease their symptoms for six years, but it was illegal to purchase in Georgia. The state has finally approved six licenses for companies to produce and distribute medical marijuana oil in Georgia. However, many companies whose applications were not accepted are calling foul play, protesting the licensing process which can delay the production and distribution of medical cannabis oil for many Georgians in need.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Pentagon Is Calling On 6 U.S. Airlines To Help With The Afghan Evacuation Effort

The Pentagon says it is seeking help from six U.S. airlines to help with the ongoing evacuation effort in Afghanistan. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin activated Stage 1 of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, or CRAF, on Sunday. The U.S. military is asking for 18 aircraft — three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines and four from United Airlines.
MusicPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Afghanistan's Music School Falls Silent, Its Future Is Uncertain Under The Taliban

The doors of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music in Kabul are closed. The music school's young students, teachers and faculty are staying home — they have reason to fear. According to founder and director Ahmad Sarmast, "armed people entered school property" recently. He says they tried to steal cars the school uses for transportation and destroyed musical instruments. Under the Taliban in the 1990s, music was strictly forbidden. Performing, selling or even listening to music at home could get you in trouble.
WorldPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Afghanistan's Health Care Is In 'Limbo' Following Taliban Takeover, Says MSF Rep

Filipe Ribeiro of Doctors Without Borders Afghanistan talks to NPR about the future of the country's health care system under Taliban rule. About two weeks ago, we heard from Filipe Ribeiro. He runs the Afghanistan office of Doctors Without Borders. This was back when the Taliban and fighting were just moving into Afghan cities - cities like Lashkar Gah in southern Afghanistan. And hospitals where his teams were working were reporting a flood of civilian injuries. Well, two weeks later, we're looking at a new reality in Afghanistan, and hospitals are facing new challenges. We wanted to check back with Ribeiro, who is still in Kabul, to find out where things stand for his team of doctors at MSF - Medecins Sans Frontieres. Mr. Ribeiro, hi. I'm glad to speak to you again.
Posted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgians Seeking Rooftop Solar Face Higher Bills As Georgia Power Program Maxes Out

Thanks to plenty of warm Georgia sun, flowers thrive in Nick Palumbo’s front yard in Savannah. Vegetables grow out back. “We've got some nice sun in the crux of it and a southern-facing house and kind of always the dream has always been to be able to get a solar panel up there and save some bucks just by pointing at the sun,” Palumbo, who is a Savannah city alderman, said on a recent morning before showing Seth Gunning of Creative Solar around the place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy