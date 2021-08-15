Why A Hard-Sell Pitch For COVID Vaccines Won't Work In This Rural Illinois Town

Filipe Ribeiro of Doctors Without Borders Afghanistan talks to NPR about the future of the country's health care system under Taliban rule. About two weeks ago, we heard from Filipe Ribeiro. He runs the Afghanistan office of Doctors Without Borders. This was back when the Taliban and fighting were just moving into Afghan cities - cities like Lashkar Gah in southern Afghanistan. And hospitals where his teams were working were reporting a flood of civilian injuries. Well, two weeks later, we're looking at a new reality in Afghanistan, and hospitals are facing new challenges. We wanted to check back with Ribeiro, who is still in Kabul, to find out where things stand for his team of doctors at MSF - Medecins Sans Frontieres. Mr. Ribeiro, hi. I'm glad to speak to you again.