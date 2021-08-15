Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Deloitte Report: Return to a world transformed - How the pandemic is reshaping corporate travel

hospitalitynet.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate travel, which took a big hit during the pandemic, is showing green shoots again. But will it approach prepandemic levels any time soon? How will the shift toward remote work affect the return of internal meetings, client visits, and conferences? The answers to these questions will determine how businesses and travel providers pivot to function in the new normal.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Travel#Government Contracts#Cdc#Cdc#Keen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Travelbusinesstravelnews.com

'Nimble' SMEs Lead Corporate Travel Recovery

Business travel recovery looks bumpy, with Covid-19 cases on the rise in many geographies, international travel still lagging and many companies postponing their return to the office. One recovery element that has remained consistent, however, is that small- and midsize companies jump-started the return to travel after March 2020. Airlines,...
Public HealthEntrepreneur

How to Reshape Your Business Strategy to Survive 'The Great Resignation'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Despite the logical predictions about how the Covid-19 pandemic would negatively impact the economy across 2020 and 2021, many industries managed to sustain the hit and even grow sustainably. S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Averages set record highs in August. Most...
TravelLodging

Reimagining Travel: Attracting Customers As Demand Shifts

The pandemic forced shifts in the way the world works and travels, presenting significant near-term challenges that unlock opportunities for hospitality businesses to reimagine their offerings. Summer 2021 saw a revival of leisure travel, as lockdowns gave way to reopening hotels, pent-up personal savings, and demand to travel. But as the Delta COVID-19 variant proceeds, fall 2021 might be fraught with curbed reopening in the United States and globally.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Tourism After Lockdown: Current Travel Barriers

Regions around the world continue to see increased pandemic-related challenges, with the situation varying greatly by country. Fortunately, more than 4.6 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in more than 190 countries, providing the tourism and hospitality industry a much-needed confidence boost, especially during the current summer months. However, with the increase in cases in many parts of the world resulting in new and extended restrictions, as well as the emergence of new virus variants, predicting future travel demand remains challenging.
Books & Literaturesecuritymagazine.com

New book aims to transform communication between CISOs and corporate boards

SecurityScorecard released a complimentary book, "The Perfect Scorecard: Getting An 'A' in Cybersecurity From Your Board Of Directors." The book offers best practices in closing the communications gap between security experts and the board members tasked with the organization's governance and oversight activities. SecurityScorecard engaged a select group of 17 expert CISOs and security executives to write chapters focusing on different topics that educate readers about cybersecurity.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Dusit International invests in group-wide technological transformation to meet the shifting needs of the market and pursue sustainable post-pandemic growth

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has completed the first stage of its most significant technological transformation project to date – including investing in the latest cloud-based ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), and Data Management software to drive group-wide efficiency across its five business units (Hotels and Resorts, Hospitality Education, Food, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services) and leverage big data to create exceptional consumer experiences and identify new business opportunities in line with Dusit’s three-pronged strategy for balance, expansion, and diversification.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hotel Industry Leaders Leverage Downturn as Opportunity to Shift Old Habits

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic caused chaos. But as hard as it is, hoteliers are seeing it as an opportunity to change old habits. "We're trying to do that in every way, shape or form at all of our properties," said Michael Blank, principal of Bethesda, Maryland-based acquisition and asset management company Woodmont Lodging, on a panel titled "Flexible Arrangement: Reevaluating Relationships Post-Pandemic" at the Hotel Data Conference.
IndustryGreenwichTime

How the Pandemic Rapidly Transformed the Slow-Moving Telco Industry

At the onset of the Covid-19, telcos in Europe were consolidating, shoring up their assets in the years leading up to the pandemic and investing boatloads of cash into 5G. Yet investors found little to no value in their stock or company valuations, as Financial Times reported. They had expected the remote world to boost their revenues and bring them the riches of El Dorado, but the expectation did not manifest as anticipated. Instead, consumers, who became fastidious savers, expected more services for the same buck they had been giving to telcos before the pandemic struck. The new demands forced telcos to readapt to the new reality, and it forced them to digitally transform even more rapidly.
Technologympamag.com

How technology is transforming the mortgage process

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Canada, a technological revolution was underway in the mortgage industry, with the promise of fundamentally transforming the way mortgage professionals went about their daily routines. That process was only accelerated by the pandemic, with brokers and other members of the industry adopting...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Forward Bookings Tell Story of Corporate, Group Recovery

While U.S. hotels generally have benefited from leisure demand over the summer, hoteliers are watching future bookings for growth in corporate and group demand. During the recent round of earnings calls, executives at hotel brand companies and real estate investment trusts shared their expectations for the recovery of corporate and group demand over the next several quarters.Tony Capuano, CEO, Marriott International.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Labor Shortages and Increasing Labor Costs Post-COVID-19: How Future Hospitality Businesses are Going to Thrive?

After tens of thousands of hotels and restaurants were suffering from shutting down due to the pandemic, the hospitality industry is finally beginning to rebound. However, the rebound is not proceeding smoothly as the revenue lost during the pandemic can never be recovered and the hospitality industry cannot find enough workers post-COVID. Even worse, restaurants, theme parks, hotels, and tourist attractions are finding themselves squeezed from multiple sides: rising costs, worker shortages, unpredictable supplies of some foods, and in some cases, demand is so overwhelming that it is difficult to avoid customer dissatisfaction1. (Chen et al. 2021). At this point, it is necessary and important for hospitality business operators to find ways to overcome these challenges, especially to find out how to deal with the labor shortage and increasing labor costs, to better recover from the pandemic.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Personalizing the Customer Experience is a Competitive Differentiator

I recently released my 2021 Achieving Customer Amazement research. We surveyed 1,000 consumers in the U.S. and asked them numerous questions about topics related to customer service, customer experience, loyalty, reviews, and more. One of the questions had to do with creating a personalized experience. We asked customers to rate...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

How the Pandemic is Reshaping Corporate Travel

Corporate travel, which took a big hit during the pandemic, is showing green shoots again. But will it approach prepandemic levels any time soon? How will the shift toward remote work affect the return of internal meetings, client visits, and conferences? The answers to these questions will determine how businesses and travel providers pivot to function in the new normal.
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

Travel Corporation brands requiring Covid vaccination

The Travel Corporation's Trafalgar, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations and Contiki tour companies have instituted a Covid vaccination requirement for all adult guests, effective Sept. 1. Related pandemic coverage:. Under the new policy, adult travelers on trips departing Sept. 1 or later will need to show documented proof of having received an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy