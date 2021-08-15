Mavericks: 3 trades to acquire Goran Dragic now and why Dallas will not

NBA free agency has been busy as usual and as usual the Mavericks have missed out yet again on top targets. Many signings and trades have been made but the Mavericks have kept quiet as many of their desired targets made moves across the league. Kyle Lowry headed to Miami on a sign and trade with the Raptors. Demar Derozan signed with the Chicago Bulls as well as Lonzo Ball who came on a sign and trade deal with the Pelicans. After a buyout agreement with Oklahoma City, Kemba Walker signed with the New York Knicks. More recently Kawhi Leonard decided to resign with the Clippers. Many Mavs fans had high expectations for this new front office and are wondering what they are doing after this first week of free agency.