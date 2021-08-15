Cancel
NBA

Mavericks: 3 trades to acquire Goran Dragic now and why Dallas will not

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Mavericks Goran Dragic Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks need another playmaker on their roster. Luka Doncic is one of the best in the league, but the Clippers exploited Dallas in the playoffs when the 22-year-old rested. They outscored the Mavs by 43 points in the 55 minutes Doncic was off the floor. Dallas held a seven-point edge in 281 minutes with Luka running the show. The Mavericks’ offensive rating dropped 35.3 points per 100 possessions when he sat. Doncic also wore down late in games from carrying such a heavy burden.

