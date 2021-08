Pets lead a life of luxury. They can sleep all day, don’t have to work, and can get room service no matter where they are. But sometimes these pampered pets can get sick of it all and just want to work a little. Lack of exercise, loneliness, jealousy, and being contained can contribute to a cat or dog feeling a little anxious and stressed out. Ever notice your dog acting a little down in the dumps during vacation? Your pet’s life isn’t all play and no work, and with changes in his environment as well as insufficient releases of energy, his day can be just as stressful as yours.