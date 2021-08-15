Reilly Opelka ousts Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach maiden Masters final

Four days before he began his glorious, drama-filled run to the finals at Roland Garros, Stefanos Tsitsipas took the court at a suburban Paris country club and started circling his arms, reaching so far that he looked less like a 22-year-old tennis star and more like a Ferris wheel that had just been turned on and was gently picking up speed. Today was shoe-test day. Tsitsipas was wearing a new pair of black sneakers from Adidas, his sponsor; black shorts; and a white T-shirt that read terre battue (“clay court,” more or less, and a French Open slogan). His shoulder-length, sun-streaked curls were getting in his face, so he called for a headband. While he waited, he took out a pouch and ate some kind of goo. Soon Tsitsipas’s coach—his father, Apostolos—had set up a quartet of cones, and Tsitsipas was hitting down-the-line forehand after down-the-line forehand, an exercise designed to improve his margins, cratering the red dirt so that it looked like the balls were landing on the moon. “He always wants to improve, no matter what he’s doing,” Nick Tzekos, Tsitsipas’s agent, said, looking on. “I was with him yesterday, and he was like, ‘I’ve created my own font!’ ”