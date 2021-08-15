Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Reilly Opelka ousts Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach maiden Masters final

tennishead.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReilly Opelka has secured another career milestone by upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his first Masters 1000 championship match. The big-serving American will do battle with top seed Daniil Medvedev in the Toronto Masters final after rallying to defeat the Greek 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 in just over two and a half hours on-court.

tennishead.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Seal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Greek#Asics Gel Resolution 8#Novak Djokovic Check#Receive#Tennishead#Instagram Youtube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Stefanos Tsitsipas recalls getting drunk for first time

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas wants to create outside the court and he believes that will help his game.n “I think growth starts from outside the tennis court, and then it goes into my tennis,” Tsitsipas told Vogue. Tsitsipas, who is enjoying a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas unseats Rafael Nadal as World No. 3

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached No. 3 in the ATP rankings released Monday, with 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal falling to No. 4. For Tsitsipas, a Greek who turns 23 on Thursday, it is the highest ranking of his career. For Nadal, 35, this marks the first time since May 29, 2017, that he hasn't been ranked in the top three.
Tennistennishead.net

Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘aiming for more’ than Top 3

Stefanos Tsitsipas has broken into the top three for the first time in his career, but he is far from satisfied yet. The Greek superstar traded places with Rafael Nadal for third and fourth spot in the ATP rankings this week. Both men are competing at the Canadian Masters in...
TennisThe State-Journal

Top-seeded Medvedev, 6-foot-11 Opelka reach Toronto final

TORONTO (AP) — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia beat John Isner of the United States 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday night in the National Bank Open semifinals. Medvedev knocked off the 6-foot-10 Isner to set up a final against 6-11 American Reilly Opelka, a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-4 winner over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the afternoon.
Tennistennishead.net

Stefanos Tsitsipas triumphant in birthday battle

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated his 23rd birthday with a convincing win to book himself a spot in the Toronto quarter-finals. The Greek superstar dispatched a dangerous opponent in Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-2, in just 80 minutes on-court. It means Tsitsipas is into a fourth Masters 1000 quarter-final of 2021, only missing...
TennisABC News

Stefanos Tsitsipas won't get vaccine unless mandated for tennis players

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas said he would get the COVID-19 vaccine only if it became mandatory to compete in tennis. While the men's ATP Tour has publicly encouraged players to get vaccinated, the 23-year-old is among those who still have reservations. "No one has told me anything. No one...
TennisBleacher Report

Daniil Medvedev Defeats Reilly Opelka to Win 2021 National Bank Open

Daniil Medvedev kicked off his swing through the North American hard courts with a tournament victory at the National Bank Open. Medvedev entered Toronto as the No. 1 seed and he backed up that status with five straight wins in Canada. He finished off that run with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Reilly Opelka in Sunday's final.
Sportsdallassun.com

ATP Rankings: Reilly Opelka reaches career high 23

London [UK], August 16 (ANI): Reilly Opelka reaches career-high ranking of 23, while John Isner moves to 26 after their jubilant performances in the ATP Masters 1000 final at the National Bank Open in Toronto. Opelka reached 23 on the ATP rankings after he cruised into his first Masters 1000...
Tennistennishead.net

Reilly Opelka seen as serious threat by Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is certainly not dismissing Reilly Opelka as the two prepare to face off for the Masters 1000 title in Toronto. Opelka performed brilliantly to oust Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets for a first career Masters final berth. Meanwhile, Medvedev had a far more routine victory over John Isner to reach the final himself.
Tennistennishead.net

Superb Stefanos Tsitsipas storms into Toronto Masters last four

The ‘Big Three’ all decided to sit out this week’s Masters event in Toronto but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev have provided plenty of entertainment. The French Open finalist continued his fine run of form with a 6-1 6-4 thrashing of sixth seed Caper Ruud that gave Tsitsipas his 45th victory of 2021.
Tennistennishead.net

‘I hope I can get to World No. 1 one day’ says Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas is hoping for a strong finish to 2021, starting with the US hard-court swing. Following a semi-final run in Toronto, his attentions now turn to Cincinnati. In the pre-tournament press conference, the 23-year-old spoke in depth about his career aims and expectations. “My top priority is getting far...
TennisPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How Stefanos Tsitsipas Became Tennis’s Mr. Personality

Four days before he began his glorious, drama-filled run to the finals at Roland Garros, Stefanos Tsitsipas took the court at a suburban Paris country club and started circling his arms, reaching so far that he looked less like a 22-year-old tennis star and more like a Ferris wheel that had just been turned on and was gently picking up speed. Today was shoe-test day. Tsitsipas was wearing a new pair of black sneakers from Adidas, his sponsor; black shorts; and a white T-shirt that read terre battue (“clay court,” more or less, and a French Open slogan). His shoulder-length, sun-streaked curls were getting in his face, so he called for a headband. While he waited, he took out a pouch and ate some kind of goo. Soon Tsitsipas’s coach—his father, Apostolos—had set up a quartet of cones, and Tsitsipas was hitting down-the-line forehand after down-the-line forehand, an exercise designed to improve his margins, cratering the red dirt so that it looked like the balls were landing on the moon. “He always wants to improve, no matter what he’s doing,” Nick Tzekos, Tsitsipas’s agent, said, looking on. “I was with him yesterday, and he was like, ‘I’ve created my own font!’ ”
Tennistennishead.net

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas to spearhead Team Europe at Laver Cup

World number two and Daniil Medvedev and 2021 Roland Garros finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will lead Team Europe at Laver Cup in Boston. Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem followed Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from the event due to injury, meaning Team Europe will be: Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, Norwegian star Casper Ruud, Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Russian Andrey Rublev.

Comments / 0

Community Policy